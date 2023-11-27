Montgomery County

1 shot in Montgomery Village; schools shelter in place during suspect search

Montgomery Village Middle School, Stedwick Elementary School, Watkins Mill High School and Whetstone Elementary School sheltered in place as a precaution and later returned to regular status, police said

By Andrea Swalec

NBC Washington

One person was shot in the Montgomery Village area of Montgomery County, Maryland, on Monday and four nearby schools sheltered in place as a precaution while police search for the shooter, authorities said. The school shelter-in-place was later lifted.

Montgomery County police were called to the 20400 block of Lost Knife Circle before 1 p.m. because of a shooting, police said. One person was shot.

Officers saw the suspected shooter and chased the suspect into a wooded area. The suspect was not immediately found.

Four nearby schools went into shelter in place status as a precaution: Montgomery Village Middle School; Stedwick Elementary School; Watkins Mill High School and Whetstone Elementary School. They returned to regular status, police said at about 1:50 p.m.

Chopper4 footage shows a number of police vehicles in the area, which is near the now-closed Lakeforest Mall.

No information was immediately released on the circumstances of the shooting or the victim’s condition.

Police were called to Lost Knife Circle earlier this month after a shooting that killed one person and wounded another.

