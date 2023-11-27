1 shot in Montgomery Village; schools shelter in place during suspect search

One person was shot in the Montgomery Village area of Montgomery County, Maryland, on Monday and four nearby schools sheltered in place as a precaution while police search for the shooter, authorities said. The school shelter-in-place was later lifted.

Montgomery County police were called to the 20400 block of Lost Knife Circle before 1 p.m. because of a shooting, police said. One person was shot.

Officers saw the suspected shooter and chased the suspect into a wooded area. The suspect was not immediately found.

Four nearby schools went into shelter in place status as a precaution: Montgomery Village Middle School; Stedwick Elementary School; Watkins Mill High School and Whetstone Elementary School. They returned to regular status, police said at about 1:50 p.m.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Chopper4 footage shows a number of police vehicles in the area, which is near the now-closed Lakeforest Mall.

MCPD has responded to a shooting in the 20400 block of Lost Knife Circle. As a precaution, Montgomery Village MS, Watkins Mill, Stedwick, and Whetstone elemtary schools are all sheltering in place. #MCPD #MCPNews pic.twitter.com/pjNjjGTc77 — Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) November 27, 2023

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

No information was immediately released on the circumstances of the shooting or the victim’s condition.

Police were called to Lost Knife Circle earlier this month after a shooting that killed one person and wounded another.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.