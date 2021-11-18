Virginia

1 Shot at Potomac Mills Mall in Woodbridge

Police cruisers were seen outside the Saks OFF 5TH store near the Costco at the mall

By Gina Cook

NBC Washington

One person was shot Thursday afternoon at the Potomac Mills Mall in Woodbridge, Virginia, police say.

Prince William County police said about 4 p.m. that the shooting was isolated to one store in the mall and there was no active threat to the public.

Medics took one person with a gunshot wound to a hospital. The extent of the person's injuries was unclear.

Police have not released any information about a possible suspect.

There is an extensive police presence at the mall as officers continue to investigate. Multiple cruisers could be seen outside the Saks OFF 5TH store near the Costco.

