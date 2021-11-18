1 Shot at Potomac Mills Mall in Woodbridge

One person was shot Thursday afternoon at the Potomac Mills Mall in Woodbridge, Virginia, police say.

Prince William County police said about 4 p.m. that the shooting was isolated to one store in the mall and there was no active threat to the public.

Medics took one person with a gunshot wound to a hospital. The extent of the person's injuries was unclear.

Police have not released any information about a possible suspect.

There is an extensive police presence at the mall as officers continue to investigate. Multiple cruisers could be seen outside the Saks OFF 5TH store near the Costco.

