1 shot, 2 at large after Hyattsville armored truck robbery attempt

One person was shot and two others are sought as suspects after they tried to rob the driver of an armored truck on Monday in Hyattsville, Maryland, authorities say. They are believed to be responsible for a string of armed robberies of armored vehicle drivers.

The suspect was shot and seriously wounded by an undercover worker who had been tasked with protecting the driver of the armored truck, police said.

“This was three violent offenders who planned an attack and an armed robbery armed with weapons and an assault rifle,” Hyattsville Police Chief Jarod Towers said.

The three people tried to rob the driver of the armored truck as he loaded cash into an ATM at a Capital One Bank on Belcrest Road at East-West Highway, Hyattsville police said.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The suspects pulled up wearing black ski masks and tried to rob the driver. An undercover worker who was protecting the driver saw the attempted robbery and opened fire.

Officers responded at about 9:40 a.m. One of the suspects was taken to a hospital and was in critical condition, police said.

The other two suspects got away in a black Lexus and a black Honda. Police described them as heavily armed. The Lexus has four doors, damage to the front end, no front license plate and a Maryland temporarily license plate on the back.

Police did not immediately share information on whether any of the armored truck workers were hurt.

Police believe the suspects may be responsible for other violent crimes, including robberies of armored truck drivers.

Anyone with potentially relevant information is asked to contact police. A reward of $10,000 is offered.

Streets in the area were still shut down as of midday.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.