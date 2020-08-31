1 Person Found Shot at Union Station in DC

One person was found shot at Union Station in D.C. on Monday afternoon, officials say.

The victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. A suspect was stopped.

Police and firefighters were called to the station shortly after 3 p.m for a report of a shooting. Units arrived and found one person with a gunshot wound near a gate.

Information on where the shooting occurred was not immediately released.

There were closures in the bus deck area, and bus travelers may be delayed.

D.C. police, U.S. Capitol police and Amtrak police are investigating.

Officials initially said a second person had been shot.

