1 Person Rescued, 1 Questioned for Arson After Maryland Townhouse Fire

By NBC Washington Staff

A woman was rescued from a burning townhouse in the White Oak area of Montgomery County on Tuesday afternoon and one person is being questioned for possible arson, officials say. 

The woman was trapped in a home in the 1700 block of Featherwood Street. More than 100 firefighters responded to the blaze. Several families may be displaced.

Crews arrived at about 1:30 p.m. and found smoke pouring from the windows of the townhouse. Chopper4 footage showed ladders stretched up to the second-floor windows. 

According to a preliminary investigation, someone may have intentionally set the fire and fled. Investigators were interviewing a person of interest Tuesday evening. 

Information was not immediately released on whether anyone was hurt. 

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story. 

