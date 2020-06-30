1 Person Rescued, 1 Questioned for Arson After Maryland Townhouse Fire

A woman was rescued from a burning townhouse in the White Oak area of Montgomery County on Tuesday afternoon and one person is being questioned for possible arson, officials say.

The woman was trapped in a home in the 1700 block of Featherwood Street. More than 100 firefighters responded to the blaze. Several families may be displaced.

Crews arrived at about 1:30 p.m. and found smoke pouring from the windows of the townhouse. Chopper4 footage showed ladders stretched up to the second-floor windows.

#Chopper4 view happening now in #SilverSpring: Townhouse fire on Featherwood Street with heavy smoke showing, one person reported trapped has been located #BreakingNews @nbcwashington @mcfrsPIO pic.twitter.com/DSFcIxR1Xz — Brad Freitas (@Chopper4Brad) June 30, 2020

According to a preliminary investigation, someone may have intentionally set the fire and fled. Investigators were interviewing a person of interest Tuesday evening.

Information was not immediately released on whether anyone was hurt.

Update - Featherwood St, White Oak, MOR TH, 1 person rescued (no injury), preliminary cause intentionally set (arson), person of interest in custody & being questioned, 2nd Alarm ~ 100 FFs on scene, several families may be displaced https://t.co/5Gi72FDQDe pic.twitter.com/DlScRjuaIa — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) June 30, 2020

