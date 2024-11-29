1 person killed in fiery I-270 crash that closed part of highway

One person was killed in a fiery crash on I-270 in Montgomery County early Friday, authorities say. Four other people were hurt.

All southbound lanes of the highway were closed for hours before Old Georgetown Road.

Two vehicles crashed on I-270 at Old Georgetown Road at about 4:15 a.m., the county fire department said. One person was trapped in a burning car and pronounced dead. Four people were rushed to hospitals.

Video shows the mangled vehicles and debris strewn across the highway.

All southbound lanes were back open as of 8:25 a.m., county emergency management officials said.

No information was immediately released on what may have caused the crash. The name of the person who died also was not immediately released.