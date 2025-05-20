1 person killed in shooting near DC elementary school track meet

One person was killed in a shooting near an elementary school track meet in Northeast D.C. on Tuesday afternoon, school officials told families. No students or staff were reported to have been hurt.

The shooting occurred near Spingarn High School, officials said. Three nearby schools were put on alert status.

Someone opened fire in the 800 block of 26th Street NE, near Benning Road, police said. Emergency crews were called to the area just before 2 p.m.

The victim was walking on the sidewalk near Spingarn Track Field when he was approached by three suspects and was shot, Metropolitan Police Department Chief Pamela Smith said in a briefing.

The suspects are being described as three Black males who were seen fleeing the scene in a vehicle, Smith said. Officers located the vehicle.

An elementary-age track meet of the District of Columbia Interscholastic Athletics Association (DCIAA) was being held at Spingarn High. Efforts were underway to return all students to their schools, school officials said.

A large number of students and parents could be seen in the area as D.C. officers and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives personnel responded.

One mother was headed to see her son compete when she saw police cars speed past.

“I can’t believe it’s actually happening to us,” she said.

Phelps High School, J.O. Wilson Elementary School and Browne Education Campus were on alert status, a DC Public Schools spokesman said. “All students are safe and accounted for,” he said.

