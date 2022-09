One man was killed, and three others were injured in a shooting in Southeast D.C.

Police and Fire and EMS responded to reports of a shooting in the 600 block of Chesapeake Street SE about 4:50 p.m. Wednesday.

At least one of the injured men has serious injuries and has been taken to a hospital.

