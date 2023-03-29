1 Man Killed, 1 Hurt in Southeast DC Shooting

Several children were inside a Southeast D.C. apartment Wednesday when police say a masked man shot two men, killing one of them.

The shooting happened inthe 3000 block of 30th Street just after noon.

Police said the wounded man is stable. His mother told News4 he was shot in both feet.

Ward 8 Council Member Trayon White came to the scene. He said the man who was killed was the father of six children.

“It’s a sad day right here in this community, man. Another senseless act of violence, man, portrayed. But right there with the kids, man, that’s the worst thing, man. The kids screaming, crying. It's just devastating to this community," White said.

Just steps from the building where the two men were shot are two memorials where mementoes were left remembering other homicide victims.

D.C. police said they're looking at surveillance video from a crime camera on Buena Vista Terrace to see if it captured the image of the suspect.

“These small number of individuals perpetrating these brazen, violent acts and, again, I’m just outraged by it and I hope the community is as well," Metropolitan Police Department Cmdr. Lashay Makal said.

There have been 52 homicides in D.C. so far this year, which is 19% more than the 43 the city had this time last year.