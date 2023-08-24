1 man accused of 3 break-ins at same DC restaurant

One man allegedly broke into the same restaurant on H Street in Northeast D.C. three times but was released each time.

The three burglaries at Maketto began in May. The most recent was Aug. 13.

Kevin Brown, 60, was arrested for each crime, and each time he was released — once after a month in jail — under a stay away order and an order not to commit any more crimes, according to court records.

Brown’s status after his arrest Tuesday in the Aug. 13 break-in is not available.

Anwar Saleem of the H Street Main Street organization said he’s aware of the frustration of businesses repeatedly broken into. He said listening to business owners and helping them improve security in ways that work for them is a priority for him.

“We have one business that been broken in five times, and what we’re going to do, we’re going to put a model security system in there, and so you can come in there and look at how it’s done,” he said. “It’s almost like a pilot. We’re not going to run a pilot program. We don’t have that much money. But we are going to do a model security program.”

H Street Main Street is planning a monthly meeting between business owners and D.C. police.

News4 requested an interview with Maketto chef and owner Erik Bruner-Yang but has not received a response.