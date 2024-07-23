Fairfax County

Man, 2 women dead in fiery crash in Fairfax County

When police and fire rescue arrived on the scene, the vehicle was on fire.

By Juliana Valencia, News4 Reporter

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man and two women are dead after a vehicle crashed early Tuesday in Fairfax County, according to police.

Fairfax County police and fire rescue responded to a car crash at West Ox Road and Route 29 in Legato. When they arrived after 4 a.m., they found the car on fire and there were reports of people trapped inside, according to police.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Prince William County 6 hours ago

Man dies after carjacker runs over him with his own car in Dumfries

Arlington County Jul 12

Police looking for owners of car that was almost stolen before Metro Transit Police Officer shot suspect

When fire rescue put the blaze out, they found three people dead inside the vehicle. The man was the driver and the two women were passengers, according to police.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Police are investigating what led to the crash. The names of the victims have not been released yet.

West Ox Road and ramps to the road from Route 29 were closed for the police investigation.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.

This article tagged under:

Fairfax CountyVirginiaFairfax County Policecar crash
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home U.S. & World Sports Money Report Politics
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us