Man, 2 women dead in fiery crash in Fairfax County

A man and two women are dead after a vehicle crashed early Tuesday in Fairfax County, according to police.

Fairfax County police and fire rescue responded to a car crash at West Ox Road and Route 29 in Legato. When they arrived after 4 a.m., they found the car on fire and there were reports of people trapped inside, according to police.

When fire rescue put the blaze out, they found three people dead inside the vehicle. The man was the driver and the two women were passengers, according to police.

Police are investigating what led to the crash. The names of the victims have not been released yet.

West Ox Road and ramps to the road from Route 29 were closed for the police investigation.

