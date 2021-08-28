1 Killed, Several Injured in DC Shootings Overnight

Outbreaks of gunfire killed one man and injured at least five people overnight in Southeast and Northwest D.C.

Three men were shot in the 1400 block of Minnesota Avenue Friday, police said. Officers were called about 10:15 p.m.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

One man was critically injured, then died, police said. No information about their identity was immediately released.

Two of the men were seriously injured but conscious and breathing when taken for medical care, police said.

About 1 a.m. Saturday, officers investigated another shooting in the 1400 block of Parkwood Place NW, police said.

Three people were shot and taken to a hospital, police said. Their conditions were not immediately clear.

The Violent Crime Branch is investigating.

D.C. police said officers also investigated shootings Friday night in the 2300 block of Ainger Place SE and 4500 block of Quarles Street NE, but no injuries were reported.

As of Friday, 132 homicides had been reported in the District, up 8% from the prior year, according to D.C. police data.

Anyone with information shooting is asked to contact police.

Stay with News4 for more information on this developing story