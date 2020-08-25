1 Killed in Triple Shooting in Prince George's County

One person is dead and two others are injured after a shooting in a residential neighborhood in Prince George's County.

Police arrived to the 7900 block of 14th Avenue in Langley Park around 10:35 p.m. Monday. Officers found a man on the ground who had been shot multiple times, according to Prince George's County police.

That victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

One victim walked into a hospital for treatment and another was also hospitalized.

One woman told News4 she had just gotten home when she heard about six shots.

"These might of been people that we knew," she said, wiping away a tear.

