Beloved cyclist killed in shooting in Northwest DC

A beloved cyclist was shot and killed in a shooting in Northwest D.C. early Saturday, according to fellow cyclists and the Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers from the 4th District investigating calls about a shooting found the victim unconscious in the street at around 12:05 a.m. on 300 Quakenbos Street NW.

The victim was identified as 27-year-old Dzhoy Zuckerman, of Northwest.

"Phenomenal person. This is a person that's so uplifting in our community," D.C. cyclist Amos Smith said.

Police later clarified that Zuckerman was found not breathing and died at the scene.

Cyclist Peter Fernandez said he remembered Zuckerman as someone who "[pushed] the limit" and was "a very good influence on others."

Authorities have not yet released any information about the possible shooter or shooters.

The Metropolitan Police Department is offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction in this case.

UPDATE (July 15, 2023 at 6:22 p.m. EST): News4 is working to confirm the gender of the victim.