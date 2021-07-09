1 Killed in Crash on US-50 at BW Parkway; Traffic Stopped

All traffic is at a standstill on westbound US-50 after Baltimore-Washington Parkway after a crash that killed one person and overturned two vehicles.

Rescue crews from Prince George's County, Maryland, and D.C. responded to the crash. One person was ejected from one of the overturned vehicles. Another person was trapped, officials said.

One person died at the scene, Prince George's County Fire/EMS said.

Medics took two people to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, the fire department said. A fourth person was evaluated at the scene of the crash.

All westbound lanes of Route 50 are shut down at the crash, which is right along the D.C.-Maryland line. The southbound BW Parkway ramp to inbound Route 50 is also shut down.

The United States Park Police is investigating the crash.