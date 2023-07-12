1 killed in crash on I-70 in Frederick County; eastbound lanes shut down

A section of eastbound Interstate 70 is shut down in Frederick County, Maryland, after one person died in a crash and another was injured, authorities say.

Maryland State Police said a car crashed off of the roadway and down an embankment along the eastbound lanes of I-70 near Route 17/Myersville Road.

One person inside the car died, and the second person suffered non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Eastbound I-70 is closed in the area as police investigate.

