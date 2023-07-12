Maryland

1 killed in crash on I-70 in Frederick County; eastbound lanes shut down

By Gina Cook

NBC Washington

A section of eastbound Interstate 70 is shut down in Frederick County, Maryland, after one person died in a crash and another was injured, authorities say.

Maryland State Police said a car crashed off of the roadway and down an embankment along the eastbound lanes of I-70 near Route 17/Myersville Road.

One person inside the car died, and the second person suffered non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Eastbound I-70 is closed in the area as police investigate.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Stay with News4 for updates to this developing story.

This article tagged under:

MarylandFrederick Countycrash
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our News Standards Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us