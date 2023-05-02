1 Dead After Car Crashes Off Beltway Ramp Onto Train Tracks in Virginia

A driver died after a car crashed off a Capitol Beltway ramp and onto train tracks below early Tuesday, authorities said.

The driver was headed west on Interstate 495 toward Interstate 395 in Springfield, Virginia, when their Kia ran off the roadway near Exit 170B at about 1:20 a.m., Virginia State Police said the initial investigation shows.

The car went over the side of a cement barrier of the elevated ramp, crashed onto railroad tracks below and caught fire, police said.

Fatal crash investigation on the IL and OL ramps to NB I-395 has wrapped up. Lanes now open. No impact to @VaRailExpress at this time. @nbcwashington — First4Traffic (@First4Traffic) May 2, 2023

The driver was killed. Their identity was not immediately released. No one else was in the car, police said.

The Inner Loop and Outer Loop ramps to I-395 were closed following the crash and later reopened.

The Virginia Railway Express (VRE) did not report any service delays or damage to the tracks. A 5:42 a.m. train moved through the area as scheduled.

No information was immediately released on the possible cause of the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.