1 killed, 9 injured by wrong-way driver on the Beltway

A person is dead, and nine others are hurt after a car drove the wrong way and crashed into multiple cars on the Beltway in Montgomery County late Tuesday, authorities say.

Officers received multiple calls about a Mercedes SUV going in the wrong direction on Interstate 270 just before midnight, according to a release from the Maryland State Police.

The Mercedes drove from I-270 near Rockledge Drive to the outer loop of Interstate 495 before crashing into a Lexus and Nissan Pathfinder on I-495 at Maryland Route 355. The driver then drove away from the crash, according to police.

The female driver of the Nissan was taken to the hospital where she later died. Her identity was not immediately released.

Paramedics took nine other people to the hospital. There is no word yet on their condition. Police said another adult and three children inside the Nissan were injured.

A short time after the crash, police arrested Jayleen Hannor, 23, of Macon, Georgia. He was taken to the Rockville Barrack and has not yet been charged.

The outer loop of I-495 at Connecticut Avenue was closed overnight and reopened early Wednesday morning.

Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.