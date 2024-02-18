Washington DC

1 dead, 7 displaced after house fire in Northwest DC

Firefighters found the victim inside the burning home.

By Allison Hageman and NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A person who was found inside a burning home in Northwest D.C. Saturday evening has died, authorities say.

The fire started at about 9 p.m. at a home in the 700 block of Rock Creek Church Road NW. The flames began on the home’s second floor and extended to the third floor, DC Fire and EMS said.

Firefighters found the victim inside the home.

DC Fire said in an update Sunday the victim did not survive their injuries. Their identity was not immediately released.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Photos show what appears to be a rowhome with ladders going to the second-story windows. The windows look broken and blackened by smoke.

Seven people were displaced from their home. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.

Metropolitan Police Department (DC Police / MPD) Feb 16

DC serial rape suspect arrested after attacks on school custodian, hairdresser

gun violence Feb 15

Animal cruelty suspect accused of shooting 3 DC officers had been charged with punching dog

This article tagged under:

Washington DCfireNorthwest DC
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home U.S. & World Money Report Politics Health Changing Minds
About NBC4 Washington Our News Standards Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us