1 dead, 7 displaced after house fire in Northwest DC

A person who was found inside a burning home in Northwest D.C. Saturday evening has died, authorities say.

The fire started at about 9 p.m. at a home in the 700 block of Rock Creek Church Road NW. The flames began on the home’s second floor and extended to the third floor, DC Fire and EMS said.

Firefighters found the victim inside the home.

DC Fire said in an update Sunday the victim did not survive their injuries. Their identity was not immediately released.

Photos show what appears to be a rowhome with ladders going to the second-story windows. The windows look broken and blackened by smoke.

Seven people were displaced from their home. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.