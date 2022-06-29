1 Killed, 5 Injured in Glenarden Crash: Police

One man is dead and five other people are hurt after two vehicles crashed Tuesday in Prince George's County, police said.

A minivan and another car crashed about 8:30 p.m. on Good Luck Road near Robert Frost Elementary in Glenarden, Maryland, Prince George’s County police said.

The driver of the car was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name was not immediately released.

The driver and four passengers in the minivan were taken to a hospital and are all expected to survive.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The crash is under investigation.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.