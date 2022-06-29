1 Killed, 5 Injured in Glenarden Crash: Police

One man is dead and five other people are hurt after two vehicles crashed Tuesday in Prince George's County, police said.
A minivan and another car crashed about 8:30 p.m. on Good Luck Road near Robert Frost Elementary in Glenarden, Maryland, Prince George’s County police said.
The driver of the car was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name was not immediately released.
The driver and four passengers in the minivan were taken to a hospital and are all expected to survive.
The crash is under investigation.
