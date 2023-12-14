1 killed, 4 hurt in crash with vehicle fleeing traffic stop in Montgomery County

A person is dead, and four others are hurt after a vehicle fled a traffic stop and crashed into two cars in Montgomery County, Maryland, late Wednesday, police say.

Officers tried to pull over the driver of a White Nissan Maxima who allegedly hit a marked police cruiser at about 10 p.m. on Wednesday, the Montgomery County police said.

During the traffic stop, officers said the driver drove away, crashed into a Toyota Corolla and collided with a Honda Pilot on Georgia Avenue.

There were two people inside the Nissan. One died at the scene and the other was taken into custody. The identity of the victim was not immediately released.

Four others were hurt in the crash. Two people with serious and two with minor injuries, but all are expected to survive.

Video shows one car lying on its left side with the roof smashed in and a white sneaker next to it. The front of a second car is badly crumpled. Debris and destroyed car parts are across the roadway.

The Maryland Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division is investigating this crash because it involved a police pursuit.

Northbound lanes on Georgia Avenue were closed following the crash, but were clear at about 6 a.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.