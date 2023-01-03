Man Killed, 8-Year-Old Injured in Quadruple Shooting in Northwest DC

A man was killed and an 8-year-old injured in a quadruple shooting about 6 p.m. Tuesday in Northwest D.C., police said.

One of the three adult male victims was pronounced dead at the scene in the 6200 block of Georgia Avenue NW.

The two other men and the child were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

The child is believed to be an unintended target unrelated to the other victims. The child was conscious and breathing at the scene.

Two shooters and a driver fled in a small gray or silver SUV, police said.

The motive for the shooting is unknown.

Police Chief Robert Contee said he is concerned about retaliation and additional police resources are being deployed in the area.

Stay with News4 for updates to this breaking story.