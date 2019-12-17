DC

Woman Killed, 3 Critically Hurt in Northwest DC Crash

A 4-year-old child is in critical condition

By Derrick Ward and Gina Cook

A woman was killed and three others, including a 4-year-old child, critically injured when two cars collided in D.C.'s Takoma neighborhood on Tuesday, fire officials say.

A blue Volvo collided with a silver pickup truck on Blair Road at Aspen Street NW about 2 p.m., D.C. Fire and EMS said.

A woman who was inside the Volvo died at the scene. Another woman and the 4-year-old child in the Volvo were taken to a hospital with critical injuries, fire officials say.

The man driving the pickup truck was trapped inside. He is also in critical condition, D.C. Fire and EMS said.

Witnesses told News4 the driver of the blue Volvo was speeding and driving erratically on northbound Blair Road. They said drivers were honking their horns as the Volvo weaved in and out of traffic.

Then, the Volvo hit the pickup truck head-on, witness Chuck Hicks said.

Blair Road is closed at the intersection as police investigate the crash.

