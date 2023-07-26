1 killed, 2 shot within two hours in separate DC shootings

One person was killed and two others were shot, including a teenager, in separate shootings less than two hours apart in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday night, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The first shooting happened at around 8:20 p.m. in the 2200 block of 18th Street NW, near a busy strip of bars and restaurants in Adams Morgan.

First responders found a man shot on the soccer field at Marie Reed Recreational Center, and he died at the scene.

D.C. police Interim Chief Pamela Smith said the shooter and victim appeared to be having a conversation under a tree overlooking a soccer game that was underway at the rec center.

The shooting appeared targeted, and may have started as a dispute between the two, Smith said.

She added that there was no threat to the public and that the gunfire was not connected to the game.

Then, just before 9 p.m., police found a woman suffering multiple gunshot wounds in the 1100 block of K Street SE, just off of Interstate 695 near the Potomac Gardens Apartments.

She was taken to a hospital conscious and breathing and is expected to survive, authorities said.

Police are looking for a late model gray Volvo station wagon with heavily tinted windows last seen going eastbound on Pennsylvania Avenue in that shooting.

At around 9:45 p.m., a teenage boy was shot in the 400 block of Condon Terrace SE.

He was taken to a hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening, police said.

No arrests have been made, and police did not put out a lookout for a suspect.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.