1 killed, 1 injured in boat crash on Chesapeake Bay

By Tom Lynch and Matthew Stabley

One person died and another suffered serious injuries in a crash between two boats on the Chesapeake Bay Saturday night, according to the North Beach Volunteer Fire Department.

The crash happened about 9:40 p.m. nearly two miles off Breezy Point Beach and Marina, the department said.

A fire boat took the victims back to land, and the injured person was taken to a trauma center.

Four other people on the boats were not injured.

Alcohol does not appear to be involved, Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police said.

