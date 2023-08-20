1 killed, 1 injured in boat crash on Chesapeake Bay

One person died and another suffered serious injuries in a crash between two boats on the Chesapeake Bay Saturday night, according to the North Beach Volunteer Fire Department.
The crash happened about 9:40 p.m. nearly two miles off Breezy Point Beach and Marina, the department said.
A fire boat took the victims back to land, and the injured person was taken to a trauma center.
Four other people on the boats were not injured.
Alcohol does not appear to be involved, Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police said.
