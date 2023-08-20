1 killed, 1 injured in boat crash on Chesapeake Bay

One person died and another suffered serious injuries in a crash between two boats on the Chesapeake Bay Saturday night, according to the North Beach Volunteer Fire Department.

The crash happened about 9:40 p.m. nearly two miles off Breezy Point Beach and Marina, the department said.

A fire boat took the victims back to land, and the injured person was taken to a trauma center.

Four other people on the boats were not injured.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Alcohol does not appear to be involved, Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police said.