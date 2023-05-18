Metro (WMATA)

1 Injured in Shooting at Wheaton Metro Station

By Tom Lynch and Matthew Stabley

One person is hospitalized in critical condition after being shot inside the Wheaton Metro Station shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday.

Metro previously said the victim died at the scene, but that report was incorrect.

A manhunt is underway for the shooter.

The station was closed, and Red Line service was suspended in the area.

