1 Injured in Shooting at Wheaton Metro Station

One person is hospitalized in critical condition after being shot inside the Wheaton Metro Station shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday.

Metro previously said the victim died at the scene, but that report was incorrect.

A manhunt is underway for the shooter.

The station was closed, and Red Line service was suspended in the area.

