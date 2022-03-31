1 Injured as Bus, Van Crash in Montgomery County: Officials

One person was injured in Montgomery County early Thursday when a Ride On bus and a van crashed, officials said.

The collision occurred near Randolph Road and Bushey Drive in the Wheaton-Glenmont area, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Pete Piringer said.

The van also hit a utility pole, Piringer said.

First responders checked out several people. One person was taken for treatment of injuries that are not life-threatening, Piringer said.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Some westbound lanes on Randolph Road were blocked.

Further details on why the crash may have occurred weren’t immediately released.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.