One person is in custody after reports of an active shooter at Bridgewater College in the Shenandoah Valley, according to the school.

An individual is in police custody. Situation is still ongoing. Continue to shelter where you are. — Bridgewater College (@BridgewaterNews) February 1, 2022

The school locked down before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, advising people to shelter in place.

State police responded to the school and took a suspect in custody after 2 p.m.

Officers are searching every building on the campus.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin tweeted he’s been briefed on the situation.

I have been briefed on the situation at Bridgewater College. The shooter is in custody and state and local police are on the scene. I will continue to monitor the situation in conjunction with law enforcement. — Governor Glenn Youngkin (@GovernorVA) February 1, 2022

Bridgewater is a private liberal arts college near Harrisonburg.