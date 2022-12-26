Virginia

1 Hurt in I-95 Crash in Virginia; Two Lanes Closed

By Tom Lynch

One person was seriously hurt in a crash on Interstate 95 on the Prince William/Stafford county line in Virginia on Monday. 

The Prince William County fire department and Virginia State Police responded to a crash in the southbound lanes of I-95 at the Russell Road exit in Quantico. 

A truck was involved in the crash and could be seen pulled off to the side of the highway. 

A medevac helicopter responded to the scene, but more information about the victim’s injuries were not immediately available. 

The circumstances of the crash are still under investigation. 

Two right lanes of I-95 and the exit ramp are closed.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

