One person was shot Saturday at the Wharf in Washington, D.C., in what police say was an officer-involved shooting.

The person was found shot shortly after 9:15 p.m. in the 800 block of Wharf Street SW, and taken to a hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries, D.C. police said.

News4 is working to learn more about the circumstances of the shooting.

MPD Officer Involved Shooting in the 800 block of Wharf Street, SW. PIO enroute to scene. Media staging area will be provided shortly. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) July 17, 2022

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates, and stay with News4 for more at 11 p.m.