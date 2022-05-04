1 Hurt After Fiery Crash on I-695 in DC

One person is seriously hurt after a crash and vehicle fire on I-695 in Southeast D.C. early Wednesday, officials say.

The crash involved two vehicles and occurred on westbound I-695 at M Street SE, DC Fire and EMS said. Firefighters were dispatched at 5 a.m.

One vehicle was extinguished, and one person was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, the fire department said.

News4 video footage shows high flames and a large cloud of smoke.

No information was immediately released on what may have caused the crash.

