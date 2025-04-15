1 hospitalized after dump truck crashes into concrete barrier on American Legion Bridge

The driver of a dump truck was taken to the hospital on Tuesday afternoon, after the truck crashed into a jersey wall on the outer loop of 495 in Maryland.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue and Montgomery County Police were called to the American Legion Bridge just after 1 p.m., when the truck crashed into a concrete barrier near the far left lane.

The dump truck flipped on its side after hitting the barrier, spilling the load of gravel it was carrying.

The driver of the dump truck was injured, and was taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is not yet clear.

Several lanes of the beltway are closed near the outer loop of 495 while authorities clear the gravel from the road and move the truck.

Just after 2:30 p.m., Chopper4 captured several miles of traffic backed up into Maryland as a result of the road closures.