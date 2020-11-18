1 Found Dead in West Falls Church House Fire

One person was found dead Wednesday in a West Falls Church, Virginia, home that caught fire, firefighters said.

Firefighters arrived at the single-family home on the 3200 block of Alice Court in West Falls Church about 3:30 a.m., Fairfax County Fire and Rescue said.

Flames were shooting through the home's top floor and through the roof, firefighters said.

The fire was quickly extinguished. There's no word on what may have caused the blaze.

Firefighters found one occupant dead. No information about their identity or cause of death has been released.

Firefighters closed some roads in the area.

