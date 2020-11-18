Fairfax County

1 Found Dead in West Falls Church House Fire

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue says the fire was extinguished

By Sophia Barnes

One person was found dead Wednesday in a West Falls Church, Virginia, home that caught fire, firefighters said.

Firefighters arrived at the single-family home on the 3200 block of Alice Court in West Falls Church about 3:30 a.m., Fairfax County Fire and Rescue said.

Flames were shooting through the home's top floor and through the roof, firefighters said.

Local

Washington DC 8 hours ago

Neighbors Rescue Man Trapped in Burning Home

D.C. Police 9 hours ago

Man's Death Year After 3rd Street Tunnel Shooting Ruled Homicide

The fire was quickly extinguished. There's no word on what may have caused the blaze.

Firefighters found one occupant dead. No information about their identity or cause of death has been released.

Firefighters closed some roads in the area.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.

This article tagged under:

Fairfax CountyfireFairfax County Fire and Rescue DepartmentWest Falls Church
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us