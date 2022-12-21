1 Elderly Pedestrian Dead, Another Critically Injured in Gaithersburg Crash

An elderly pedestrian is dead, and another is critically injured after a crash in Gaithersburg, Maryland, on Wednesday, authorities say.

Two elderly people, a man and a woman, were hit at Muddy Branch Road and King James Way at about 2:30 p.m., Montgomery County Police said.

They were transported to a local hospital for their injuries. Their identities were not immediately released.

The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

Muddy Branch Road was closed following the crash, with numerous police officers at the scene near a crosswalk.

It's not yet clear what led up to the crash. A public information officer for Montgomery County Police said investigators are still determining whether the two people who were struck were in the crosswalk at the time.

"We do know that when they were struck they were on the roadway," said Officer Cortez. "We know that there's a crosswalk nearby, but we do not know at this time whether or not they were crossing the roadway on the crosswalk."

It is also not yet known whether the two victims were related to one another.

Police are working to investigate the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.