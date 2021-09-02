1 Dead in Western Virginia Amid Flooding From Ida

Search crews found the body of a person who was unaccounted for after flooding in western Virginia from the remnants of Hurricane Ida, officials said.

The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the death as a result of flooding in the Guesses Fork area of Hurley in a post on Facebook late Wednesday. The body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for autopsy, the sheriff's office said.

Authorities had been looking for the person since Monday and everyone has now been accounted for, sheriff's office Administrative Assistant Sharon Thornsbury said by phone.

Heavy rain on Tuesday and Wednesday hindered cleanup efforts, but crews started clearing debris Wednesday, according to the sheriff's office. No additional damage was reported.

Earlier this week, officials said about 20 homes were moved from their foundations and several trailers washed away amid flooding in Hurley. Crews rescued about 50 people, and hundreds were evacuated from their homes.

Officials estimate that it will take at least 30 days to restore power in the area and one year for public water to be restored, the sheriff’s office said. The Virginia National Guard delivered food and supplies to area residents Wednesday and will continue to help out.