1 Dead in Gaithersburg After US Marshals Tried to Serve Warrant

Members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force were trying to serve a warrant on Garth Terrace when the shooting occurred, officials told News4

By NBC Washington Staff

One person has died after a shooting in Gaithersburg, Maryland, early Wednesday as a task force of the U.S. Marshals Service tried to serve a warrant, law enforcement officials say. 

The name of the person who died was not immediately released, nor were details on who opened fire or why. 

Members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force were trying to serve a warrant at a townhouse on Garth Terrace, off Watkins Mill Road, when the shooting occurred, officials told News4. 

No law enforcement officials were hurt. 

A man said he was driving in the area when he suddenly saw three law enforcement officials “in action.” 

“One was just running out to the other corner, taking cover. Two were diving. I was told it’s not safe for me to pull in,” he said.

The Independent Investigations division of the Maryland attorney general’s office will take over the investigation, officials said. 

