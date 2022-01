One person was found dead Wednesday after a house fire in Frederick County, Maryland, officials say.

The person, who was not immediately identified, was found as deputies responded to a fire in the 10800 block of Gambrill Park Road in Wolfsville, the sheriff’s office said.

Photos show flames engulfing a home.

FCSO detectives along with @FCDFRS fire investigators are currently conducting a thorough investigation of the fire and fatality. pic.twitter.com/QoWNp8jPl4 — Frederick County Sheriff's Office (@FredCoSheriff) January 13, 2022

Deputies responded to the fire at about 7:30 p.m. An investigation is underway. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.