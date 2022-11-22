1 Dead in Fairfax County House Fire

One person is dead after a house fire in Fairfax County, Virginia, authorities say.

Firefighters rushed to the scene in the 6600 block of Pine Road just off Braddock Road in the Lincolnia area at about 10:15 p.m. When they arrived, they found flames coming from a two-story single-family home, Fairfax County Fire and Rescue said.

Several people in the house were able to escape before firefighters arrived. One person was initially unaccounted for, according to Fairfax County Fire.

Firefighters said they later found that person dead inside the home.

In videos, the home appears to be a red brick building with white-framed windows. It was not immediately clear how the fire impacted the home.

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

