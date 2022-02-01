1 Dead After Exchange of Gunfire in Hallway of DC Apartment Building

A man has been killed in an exchange of gunfire in the hallway of a D.C. apartment building.

It happened just after 3 p.m. Tuesday on Fourth Street NE, in the Edgewood neighborhood, according to police.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police found a gun and a number of shell casings, but have not yet made any arrests.

The 5th District police commander told News4 said there have been recurring problems at the property, including a previous homicide at the building in July 2021. Police had been working with the D.C. attorney general's office to get the building declared a nuisance property and said they've been trying to work with the landlord, but the landlord wouldn't hire special police officers.

