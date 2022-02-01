gun violence

1 Dead After Exchange of Gunfire in Hallway of DC Apartment Building

By Paul Wagner, News4 Reporter

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man has been killed in an exchange of gunfire in the hallway of a D.C. apartment building.

It happened just after 3 p.m. Tuesday on Fourth Street NE, in the Edgewood neighborhood, according to police.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police found a gun and a number of shell casings, but have not yet made any arrests.

The 5th District police commander told News4 said there have been recurring problems at the property, including a previous homicide at the building in July 2021. Police had been working with the D.C. attorney general's office to get the building declared a nuisance property and said they've been trying to work with the landlord, but the landlord wouldn't hire special police officers.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.

This article tagged under:

gun violenceNortheast DC
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us