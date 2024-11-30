1 dead after cyclist strikes unmarked DC Police cruiser in Columbia Heights

An investigation is underway after a cyclist crashed into the side of an unmarked D.C. Police cruiser in Columbia Heights early Saturday morning.

The fatal crash took place at the intersection of Columbia Road and 13th Street, just after 4:15 a.m.

According to D.C. Police, the unmarked cruiser was driving westbound on Columbia Road, heading through the intersection during a green light.

Rather than stopping at their red light, the cyclist -- who police said was riding a "motorized cycle" -- sped through the intersection and hit the side of the cruiser.

Hours after the crash took place, debris from the car and the cycle was still visible in the gutter along the street. Pieces of metal and plastic sat in the intersection near the sidewalk.

The DC Police member inside the car immediately started performing first aid, and called emergency first responders, DC Police said.

DC Fire and EMS responded to the call and also attempted lifesaving measures, but they were unsuccessful. The cyclist died at the scene of the crash.

The DC Police member in the cruiser was not responding to a call at the time, and did not have emergency equipment with them.

There is no bodycam footage of the crash or the first aid, but there is a nearby ShotSpotter camera that police are examining for evidence.

The DC Police member has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard policy for the department after such incidents.