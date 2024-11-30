Columbia Heights

1 dead after cyclist strikes unmarked DC Police cruiser in Columbia Heights

Hours after the crash took place, debris from the car and the cycle was still visible in the gutter along the street

By Derrick Ward, News4 Reporter and Maggie More

NBC Universal, Inc.

An investigation is underway after a cyclist crashed into the side of an unmarked D.C. Police cruiser in Columbia Heights early Saturday morning.

The fatal crash took place at the intersection of Columbia Road and 13th Street, just after 4:15 a.m.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

According to D.C. Police, the unmarked cruiser was driving westbound on Columbia Road, heading through the intersection during a green light.

Rather than stopping at their red light, the cyclist -- who police said was riding a "motorized cycle" -- sped through the intersection and hit the side of the cruiser.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

Hours after the crash took place, debris from the car and the cycle was still visible in the gutter along the street. Pieces of metal and plastic sat in the intersection near the sidewalk.

The DC Police member inside the car immediately started performing first aid, and called emergency first responders, DC Police said.

DC Fire and EMS responded to the call and also attempted lifesaving measures, but they were unsuccessful. The cyclist died at the scene of the crash.

Washington DC Sep 11

DC Police officers convicted in scooter crash death

Washington DC Sep 1

DC police shoot, kill man in Southeast DC after car crash

Metropolitan Police Department (DC Police / MPD) Jun 27

National policing assessment gives DC police high marks, suggests improvements

The DC Police member in the cruiser was not responding to a call at the time, and did not have emergency equipment with them.

There is no bodycam footage of the crash or the first aid, but there is a nearby ShotSpotter camera that police are examining for evidence.

The DC Police member has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard policy for the department after such incidents.

This article tagged under:

Columbia HeightsWashington DCMetropolitan Police Department (DC Police / MPD)
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us