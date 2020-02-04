1 Dead After Car Crashes Into Potomac River Near Georgetown

One person has died after a car crashed into the Potomac River early Tuesday near the Georgetown waterfront, officials said.

Officials said at about 1 a.m. that they started a rescue effort after a call was made about a car in the river at the bottom of Virginia Avenue NW, near Thompson Boat Center.

About 20 minutes later, they deemed the mission a recovery as they discovered that the occupant had died. The identity of the person and the events that led to the car being submerged were unknown.

Update vehicle in Potomac at Thompson’s boathouse. Sadly, this has now been declared a recovery rather than a rescue operation. #DCsBravest and @DCPoliceDept Harbor Division divers will continue efforts to recover 1 victim inside submerged vehicle. pic.twitter.com/AhlXi7zM4e — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) February 4, 2020

Officials were able to remove the body but the car was still in the river.

