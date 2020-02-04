Local
DC Fire Department

1 Dead After Car Crashes Into Potomac River Near Georgetown

The identity of the victim is still unknown

By Juliana Valencia and Brianna Crummy

NBC Universal, Inc.

One person has died after a car crashed into the Potomac River early Tuesday near the Georgetown waterfront, officials said.

Officials said at about 1 a.m. that they started a rescue effort after a call was made about a car in the river at the bottom of Virginia Avenue NW, near Thompson Boat Center.

About 20 minutes later, they deemed the mission a recovery as they discovered that the occupant had died. The identity of the person and the events that led to the car being submerged were unknown.

Officials were able to remove the body but the car was still in the river.

Stay with News4 for more details on this developing story.

