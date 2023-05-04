1 Dead After 3 People Found Unconscious on Connecticut Avenue in DC

One person died and two others were taken to hospitals after their car crashed into a parked car on Connecticut Avenue in Northwest D.C. on Thursday and they were found unconscious.

A small white car with Texas tags was headed north on Connecticut Avenue near the Cleveland Park library when the car hit another car and left the scene, a witness said. News4 was on the scene during the emergency response.

1 person dead on Connecticut Ave in front of Cleveland Park Library. 2 others transported. All 3 were in car that collided with parked car. Accident did not cause injuries, appears all 3 may have overdosed. Connecticut Ave closed at Macomb. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/GHUVpNDphV — Mark Segraves (@SegravesNBC4) May 4, 2023

The driver continued north to Macomb Street NW, stopped at the traffic light, slowly passed through the intersection and then drifted into opposing traffic. The white car then hit a parked car.

One person got out and passed out on a sidewalk. U.S. Secret Service officers were nearby and found two other people in the white car. They started to perform CPR on all three people.

One person was pronounced dead and two others were taken to hospitals. The victims were a woman and two men. The name of the person who died was not immediately released.

D.C. police and D.C. Fire and EMS were called to the scene at about 1:15 p.m. The initial call reported that one person was unconscious. District officials then learned of the other two victims.

The investigation kept one lane of Connecticut Ave. closed well into the evening rush.

