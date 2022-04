A man died and eight people are displaced after a fire Wednesday in the Brookland neighborhood of Northeast D.C., officials say.

The name of the man who died was not immediately released.

DC Fire and EMS were called to the 3000 block of 16th Street NE at about 2:30 p.m. They found a three-story single-family home on fire.

Firefighters rescued a man with critical injuries. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.