Crime and Courts

1 dead, 7 injured in shootout at Baltimore gathering, police say

Investigators recovered multiple firearms, Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said

By Dennis Romero | NBC News

Getty Images

A man was killed and seven people were hospitalized with injuries in a shootout in Baltimore on Sunday night, police said.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley described the deceased as a 36-year-old man. The injured were six other men and a woman ages 22 to 45, he said.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Some victims were in critical condition, Worley said, and some had been stabilized.

The violence was reported just after 8 p.m. at a gathering in the 1300 block of Spring Street, Worley said. "At some point it looks like multiple people opened fire," he said.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our newsletter The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

He said that investigators recovered multiple guns and that the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was assisting with the investigation.

Despite rain in the area, Worley said, police were quickly on the scene and were able to gather and mark possible evidence.

"We've got a lot of evidence," he said, "and we're looking for a lot of video."

Local

Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia local news, events and information

Dupont Circle 7 hours ago

DC Police investigating attack outside of Dupont Circle Shake Shack as suspected hate crime

Washington DC 9 hours ago

DC Councilmember Trayon White arrested by federal authorities

No suspects have been described.

This article first appeared on NBCNews.com. Read more from NBC News here:

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

Crime and Courts
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us