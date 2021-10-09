1 Dead, 3 Others Injured in Southeast DC Shooting: Police

Four people were shot, one fatally, in the Hill East neighborhood of Washington, D.C., Friday night, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

One man was found suffering from gunshot wounds near 17th Street and Independence Avenue SW after officers were called about 8:15 p.m. He is expected to be ok, police said.

Another man was found a block away near 17th and A streets. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Shortly after, two other men arrived at the hospital with injuries from this same shooting. They are expected to survive.

Detectives tell us they're looking for a large, light-colored sedan that might be silver or grey.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

D.C. police have recorded 163 homicides in the District this year, up 11% from last year.