1 Dead, 3 Injured in Franconia Crash: Police

One person has died and three people are injured after a single-car crash in Franconia, Virginia, Fairfax County police said early Thursday.

The car crashed at Manchester Boulevard and Beulah Street. Police didn’t immediately give details on the circumstances of the crash.

One person died at the scene. Three others have injuries that are not considered life-threatening, police said.

Manchester Boulevard was closed as detectives investigated, but the road has reopened, police said.

