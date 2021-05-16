1 Dead, 3 Hurt in Shooting on Minnesota Avenue NE

A man died and two women and a man were hurt in a shooting Saturday evening on Minnesota Avenue NE, police say.

Lester Howard, of Southeast D.C., died, police said in an update Sunday. He was 28.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The three other people shot had injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

The shooting was reported in the 3900 block of Minnesota Avenue NE and officers responded at about 4:55 p.m. They found Howard and the two women suffering from gunshot wounds. Medics took them to hospitals, and Howard was pronounced dead. The other man who was shot went to a hospital on his own.

No information was released on who opened fire or why. A homicide investigation is underway, and a reward of up to $25,000 is available for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner Tyrell Holcomb, chair of ANC 7F, said he had lost count of the number of daytime shootings on Minnesota Avenue NE.

“It’s traumatizing,” he said.