1 Dead, 3 Hurt After Crash on I-95

One person has died and three others are hurt after a crash overnight on Interstate 95 near Maryland Route 32, police say.

The person who was killed was on foot and was hit by a vehicle after an initial crash, Maryland State Police said early Tuesday. No information on the victim was immediately released.

According to a preliminary investigation, two vehicles were involved in a “minor crash” in the northbound lanes of I-95, prior to MD-32. The drivers pulled over. Then a third vehicle struck someone who was outside a vehicle.

One person was taken to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center at the University of Maryland; three others were taken to Howard County General Hospital, police said.

Roads were slick in the D.C. area early Tuesday after a wintry mix of light rain and wet snow fell.

Three lanes were closed to traffic during the investigation.

