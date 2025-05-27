1 dead, 2 injured in Congress Heights shooting

D.C. police are trying to figure out what happened inside an apartment in the Congress Heights neighborhood Monday afternoon that led to the shooting of three men.

One man found inside by responding officers did not survive, and a second man in the apartment was rushed to a hospital by ambulance.

Steps from a playground on a warm and busy Memorial Day is where police located the third victim, whose injuries, while serious, are described as “non-life-threatening.”

Investigators closed off the area — 13th Street and Savannah Street Southeast — with yellow crime scene tape. It’s about a block from where the triple shooting is believed to have happened around 2 p.m.

Police said the shooting took place in an apartment in the 3400 block of 13th Place. The street is a cul de sac — one way in, one way out.

DC police have released information about a vehicle being sought in connection with the shooting. It’s described as a 2021 black Genesis with heavily tinted windows and Virginia temporary tags.

Police have not released any information about a possible motive for the shooting.