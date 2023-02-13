1 Man Dead, 2 Hurt in Charles County Shooting

One man has died and two others were injured in a shooting in Charles County, Maryland, Monday afternoon, authorities say.

The three men were shot on Shelton Court in the Indian Head area shortly before 2 p.m., Diane Richardson, a spokesperson for the Charles County Sheriff's Office, told News4. The men then drove away from the shooting scene.

Richardson said several people called 911 when they heard the gunshots and said they saw an SUV leave the area.

Officers then spotted the SUV several miles south of the shooting on Route 210, Richardson said. The vehicle was already pulled over at Laurel Drive.

The officers tried giving medial aid to one of the men, but he died a short time later, Richardson said. The two other men in the SUV were taken to a hospital. Their exact conditions are unknown.

No further information was immediately available.

News4's Derrick Ward is at the scene gathering information. Stay with News4 for updates to this developing story.